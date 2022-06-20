Rory McIlroy offers classy response to Matt Fitzpatrick after his maiden US Open victory in Brookline

RORY MCLLROY wasn't able to replicate his Canadian Open exploits at the US Open this weekend, but it didn't stop him from congratulating the new 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick after Fitzpatrick edged out Will Zalatoris on the final hole.

Fitzpatrick played sublime golf all day and was a thoroughly deserving winner, edging out the likes of 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and Zalatoris in the landmark feat.



Rory McIlroy shares a moment with Matt Fitzpatrick after his U.S. Open victory 👏 pic.twitter.com/LI4u8Jjaeo — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 20, 2022



The win now means Fitzpatrick joins 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course, Nicklaus doing so at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972.

One of the highlights of the 27-year-old's win was the 160-yard shot from a fairway bunker to 18 feet on the 18th in the final round.

He two-putted for par to win on six under, one ahead of Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Zalatoris missed the final hole and couldn't force the playoff with the crowd and Fitzpatrick's family watching on.

Fitzpatrick was greeted with waves of support and congratulations from his peers, but it was Mcllroy who embraced the Brit with lovely hug and a sign of true sportsmanship.

A clip on Sky Sports Golf caught the embrace, and the Holywood native is heard saying: '"All that works pays off. I'm so happy for you."

McIlroy finished four shots behind, tied in fifth with Collin Morikawa.

Fans of social media praised the four-time Major winner on social media saying: 'What a gentleman @McIlroyRory congratulating @MattFitz9 after his incredible but thoroughly deserved win last night at the US Open!! BOOM!

Another said: 'Rory is such a class act.'

Speaking about his first win, Fitzpatrick said: 'It's what you grow up dreaming of winning and I've worked so hard for such a long time.

I had the big monkey on my back of not winning over here, it's all everybody talked about and to do it in a major, there's nothing better."