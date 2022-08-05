Roy Keane has said keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United 'could get ugly'

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED captain Roy Keane believes that keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at United 'could get ugly'

Ronaldo has not only played 45 minutes for United in pre-season and left Old Trafford last week, which has been less than ideal for Ten Hag and his squad.

Ten Hag spoke to the media during the week and described Ronaldo's departure as 'unacceptable'.

Many fans have become divided on keeping or letting Ronaldo Leave 37-year-old to make his exit.

Keane spoke at Sky Sports event in London and said that Ronaldo needs to feature for United this season.



"We don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building....My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly."



- Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo

"You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he's a brilliant player, but we don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building,” said Keane.

"I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone's making out. When you're a manager, trouble comes your way, he has to deal with it.

"I think it can work out well for United. My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly.

"A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, 'brand' or whatever.

"Why did his agent not have if Manchester United didn't get in the Champions League there's an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you've got this 'super-agent' who has got unbelievable contacts and brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn't he have that in Ronaldo's contract?”

Manchester play Brighton on Sunday