Roy Keane says that 'there are up to six players that should never play for Manchester United again'
Sport

Roy Keane says that 'there are up to six players that should never play for Manchester United again'

FORMER MANCHESTER United midfielder and captain Roy Keane has said that 'there are five or six players who should never play for Man United again.'

Keane made the scating comments after the game in typical Keane fashion on Sky Sports after United were humbled 4-1 in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

A brace from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad sent United home with their tails between their legs with the onlooking Keane left to tear into the players after the game.

Keane felt that United gave up against their neighbours and that a number of players should never play for the club again.

"I think the worst thing you could say about United is they did give up.

For a player in a derby, or any game, to give up, it's unforgivable really.

"The beauty of top-level sport is there is no hiding place. We saw all United’s shortcomings today.

"There are ways to lose football matches, we’ve all lost football matches, but the way United lost today... They stopped running. They gave up. There’s players out there not running back.

"That’s what I don’t understand. The manager will be criticised, and the tactics, but players not running back when they are playing for Man United is unacceptable.

"They threw the towel in, which is shameful.

"I forgive mistakes, but you’ve got to run back. There are five or six players who should never play for Man United.

"It’s shameful. A couple of lads in midfield, (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka, Fred, (Marcus) Rashford came on. I could go on. And City weren’t even at their best. They didn’t have to be.

"They gave up, Shame on them!"

Keane wasn't the only former United player that tore into the currrent team. Gary Neville also went to town on the players calling them, 'an absolute shower and a disgrace.'

"Manchester United ended that game like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace," Neville said:

"They came up against a proper team and they’ve been given a proper doing."

Manchester United are now 22 points behind their neighbours and will now find top-four hard to come by due to Arsenal's form and their games in hand.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

See More: Football, Manchester United, Roy Keane

Related

Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'
Sport 2 days ago

Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

John Terry responds to Conor McGregor's ridiculous attempt to buy Chelsea
Sport 2 days ago

John Terry responds to Conor McGregor's ridiculous attempt to buy Chelsea

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea from Roman Ambramovic and shares video simulation of it
Sport 3 days ago

Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea from Roman Ambramovic and shares video simulation of it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Irish households to receive €200 electricity bill credit after President signs bill
News 36 minutes ago

Irish households to receive €200 electricity bill credit after President signs bill

By: Connell McHugh

Ruth Negga wins at Independent Spirit Awards in LA
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Ruth Negga wins at Independent Spirit Awards in LA

By: Connell McHugh

Merseyside Police hunt Irishman wanted on recall to prison
News 17 hours ago

Merseyside Police hunt Irishman wanted on recall to prison

By: Gerard Donaghy

Manchester derby preview: Team news, TV and odds as fierce rivals City and United meet
Sport 22 hours ago

Manchester derby preview: Team news, TV and odds as fierce rivals City and United meet

By: Gerard Donaghy

Burglar duo who targeted expensive cars and jewellery are jailed for combined 17-and-a-half years
News 1 day ago

Burglar duo who targeted expensive cars and jewellery are jailed for combined 17-and-a-half years

By: Gerard Donaghy