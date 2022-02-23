RTE will show Liverpool and Arsenal's Women's FA Cup clash this weekend for the first time and plenty of Irish talent will be on show
A HOST of Ireland's female footballing talent will be playing in the fifth round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup this weekend and fans will be able to watch the game on RTÉ News Channel this Sunday for the first time ever. 

Liverpool and Arsenal will go head to head and in a first for the national broadcaster this will be accessible for Irish viewers.

Arsenal are top of Women's Super League and will represent a huge test for Liverpool, who play in the Women's Championship.

For people who may not be aware of the Irish talent on show here is a breakdown

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Katie McCabe is the Ireland captain and has been in fine form for Jonas Eidevall's team this season operating in a number of different positions for the club.

She can play as a winger, forward, fullback, or wingback and is well known for her long range strikes for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old is the sister of Gary McCabe, who played in the League of Ireland Premier Division from 2007 to 2018 for the likes of Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers

She's made 60 appearances for the national side and has scored 13 goals for Vera Pauw's side.

Niamh Fahey (Liverpool)

Niamh Fahey plays for Liverpool in the Women's Championship and has had spells in France (Bordeaux), Chelsea, and Arsenal during her career.

Fahey made her Republic of Ireland debut in 2007 and became just the fourth player in history to become Ireland's latest centurion when Ireland played Poland in the Pinatar Cup opener in Spain.

Fahey can operate at center-back and can also play defensive mid for her club.

She's won every domestic honor in women's football during her career.

Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Megan Campbell like her Ireland and Liverpool teammate Niamh Fahey plays as a defender(left back)

She has played for the likes of Manchester City, Raheny United and others during career.

According to Wikipedia Campbell is known as a long throw-in specialist and has been compared to Rory Delap.

She's won 42 caps for her country scoring three goals.

HETTON-LE-HOLE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Liverpool player Megan Campbell in action (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

Cavan native Kiernan broke through at Shelbourne as a teenager and helped the Dublin club win the Women's National League in 2016. She was named as Young Player of the Year for that season.

She scored 37 goals altogether with Shells before making the move to West Ham United, where she spent a couple of seasons ahead of joining Liverpool in 2021.

She has 12 goals in 15 appearances for Liverpool this season.

The 22-year-old has lined out 24 times for the national side scoring three times

DURHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Leanne Kiernan of Liverpool FC celebrates after scoring. (Photo by Stu Forster - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The match kicks off at 12 noon, with coverage, also on the RTÉ Player, beginning at 11.55am.

The RTÉ News Channel is available on:

Saorview - Channel 21,

Virgin Media - Channel 200

Sky - Channel 521

Eir - Channel 517

