Ryan Giggs has stepped down as Wales boss with court case around the corner
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Crown Court after appearing for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 28, 2021 in Manchester, England. The former Manchester United midfielder, who is currently the manager of Wales' men's international football team, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s, common assault to a woman in her 20s and of coercive and controlling behaviour. He denies the charges. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

FORMER MANCHESTER PLAYER Ryan Giggs has stepped down as Wales boss after talks with FAW. 

Giggs is allegded to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend last year and has since took leave from the Wales job, while the investigation continued. 

 The 48-year-old is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. 

The Welshman has said that he denies the allegations and is determined to clear his name. 

Giggs trial was originally scheduled to take place last January but was postponed until 8 August due to a lack of court space. The trial is set to last a minimum of five days. 

The former United winger said his ongoing legal battle didn't need to interfere with Wales preparation for the World Cup 

In a statement, Giggs said: "After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect. 

"It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach." 

The Football Association of Wales released its own statement following Giggs' announcement. 

"The FAW places on record its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru men's national team and appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football," it read. 

"The full focus of the FAW and the Cymru men's national team is on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year." 

Wales reached their first World Cup for the first time in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 to take the final European spot in Qatar last month. 

Giggs former assistant Robert Page will now get the chance to lead the team in the World Cup in Qatar. He also led Wales to the last-16 of the Euro 2020 finals, and landed Wales a top spot in their Nations League group. 

See More: Football, Ryan Giggs, Wales

