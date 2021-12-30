Seamus Coleman happy to shield young players from critics.
Sport

EVERTON'S SEAMUS Coleman has said that he is more than happy to take criticism if the younger members can avoid the harsh critics. 

Coleman has been at the club for 13 years and will make that 14 when Saturday comes around. He is 37 short of the 400 mark. He has come under fire this season for some lackluster displays, most notably in the Merseyside derby

The 33-year-old is Everton's main right back and has little competition for the role. Everton are said to be targeting Rangers’ Nathan Patterson. Coleman has been an able deputy for the club despite having injuries or needing a rest. 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Seamus Coleman of Everton celebrates. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Coleman speaking in an interview with Everton’s matchday programme for this weekend’s scheduled visit of Brighton said;

“There were a few occasions in the past when my form was under scrutiny,” 

“I am captain of the club and a familiar face. I would rather it be me than someone coming through, or a player who has just signed for the club.

“I can take it on the chin and understand you have to accept the good and bad together.

“You can’t just read about the good times. You have to take the stick when it comes.

“When you go to the training ground, you do your work and put in your effort. The noise outside of that, in the best possible way, doesn’t affect me.

“I know what I am doing to try to have a positive impact on the team every day.

“I might not be the playing presence I was at 23 or 24, but as a captain and in training every day, I am giving my all, approaching it as if I was a 22-year-old.”

