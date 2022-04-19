Seamus Power 'cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open'

IRELAND'S SEAMUS POWER WILL be competing in this year's Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in July.

The Waterford native made his Masters debut this month and and will make his first appearance at an Irish Open since the 2019 event at Lahinch Golf Club.

He began the year ranked 434th and climbed to 40th in the world ranking this 2022.

Power became the sixth Irishman to win on the PGA TOUR when he succeeded at the Barbasol Championship last July.

“I cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open and play in front of the home fans for the first time since my win on the PGA TOUR,” said Power.

“I have received so much attention and love from home since that win, and during my recent run of good form, so I’m looking forward to showing my gratitude at Mount Juliet in July.

“It’s a tournament which is very close to my heart obviously, and I had an unbelievable experience at Lahinch in 2019.

The tournament has grown so much and has become a real festival for the Irish sporting public, so I’m sure it will be no different this year. Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.”

Mount Juliet had hosted the Irish Open for three consecutive years in 1993, 1994 and 1995,