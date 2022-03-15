Seamus Power could be in line for his first Masters next month due to jump in golf rankings
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Seamus Power of Ireland putts on the 16th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

WATERFORD'S SEAMUS Power could make his debut at the Masters next month after climbing the world rankings this week. 

The 35 year-old has never played at Augusta and due to the sudden jump in the rankings is at this moment in line to play at the famous event. 

The world's top-50 in the week starting 28 March are guaranteed their place, Power is 48th in the world at this moment, but still has time to drop out.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 06, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

At the Player Championship this week, Power finished tied 33rd -2 under. This allowed him to climb two places in the rankings. 

Power has had a good season so far having ended last year in 72nd, but two top-10 placings, and a further two top-15 finishes, have seen him shoot up the list.

Elsewhere Shane Lowry has stayed in 36th after finishing in a tie for 13th at Sawgrass, while Rory McIlroy has dropped one place to 7th after finishing alongside Power.

In other news in case you missed it Shane Lowry hit a hole in one over the weekend in Florida

The Offaly man hit the shot on the iconic 17th and became the 10th man in history to do so at the Players Championship.

Speaking on the shot Lowry said:

“It was amazing, special, what can I say?” said Lowry following the quality shot.

“It’s so cool. It was very, very special and it put me right in the tournament.

“I’m right there now. I’m only four back and we’re going into a long day (Monday) so hopefully I can make a bit of a run.”

The clip has been viewed one million times by the official PGA Tour Twitter account. 



