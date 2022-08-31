Shamrock Rovers have recievied a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to a Champions League game

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers have received a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to their 2-1 Champions League home leg win over Ludogorets Razgrad.

Rovers will have to fork out €21,875 after fans of the Dublin club threw bottles at Ludogorets goalkeeper Sergio Padt.

Stephen Bradley's side were knocked out of the Champions League, and Padt performed a gesture to fans behind the goal



Shamrock Rovers have been handed a €21,875 fine by UEFA after objects were thrown onto the field of play during their Champions League qualifier at home to Ludogoretes.



€16,875 of the fine was for the throwing of objects with €5000 for "invasion of the field of play." pic.twitter.com/ulaHPUD3QB — Between the Stripes (@betweenstripes) August 30, 2022



€16,875 of the fine is for from throwing objects. The other €5,000 is for one fan invading the pitch. He was stopped by stewards

Rovers’ fine was on the upper scale of punishments dished out for that round of fixtures - although it will only make a small dent in their total prizemoney, which currently stands at €3.6m and could grow during their Europa Conference League group stage campaign.

Derry City were fined a total of €8,000 for the lighting of fireworks and invasion of the field of play during their game away to FC Riga.