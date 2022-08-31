Shamrock Rovers have recievied a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to a Champions League game
Sport

Shamrock Rovers have recievied a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to a Champions League game

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers have received a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to their 2-1 Champions League home leg win over Ludogorets Razgrad. 

Rovers will have to fork out €21,875 after fans of the Dublin club threw bottles at Ludogorets goalkeeper Sergio Padt. 

Stephen Bradley's side were knocked out of the Champions League, and Padt performed a gesture to fans behind the goal 



 

€16,875 of the fine is for from throwing objects. The other €5,000 is for one fan invading the pitch. He was stopped by stewards 

Rovers’ fine was on the upper scale of punishments dished out for that round of fixtures - although it will only make a small dent in their total prizemoney, which currently stands at €3.6m and could grow during their Europa Conference League group stage campaign. 

Derry City were fined a total of €8,000 for the lighting of fireworks and invasion of the field of play during their game away to FC Riga. 

See More: Football, Shamrock Rovers

Related

Ireland v Finland: team news, time slot, TV station, and everything else for tomorrow's game
Sport 4 hours ago

Ireland v Finland: team news, time slot, TV station, and everything else for tomorrow's game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed
Sport 6 hours ago

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn
Sport 1 day ago

Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Gabriel Byrne returning to Broadway with one-man show
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Gabriel Byrne returning to Broadway with one-man show

By: Irish Post

Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh
News 4 hours ago

Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh

By: Connell McHugh

English boxing trainer Tony Sims believes that Katie Taylor fighting in Croke Park would be 'amazing'
Sport 5 hours ago

English boxing trainer Tony Sims believes that Katie Taylor fighting in Croke Park would be 'amazing'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland
Life & Style 6 hours ago

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf
Sport 1 day ago

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf

By: Conor O'Donoghue