Shane Duffy wants Brighton's youngsters to step up after Dan Burn's departure

SHANE DUFFY has challenged Brighton’s young defenders to step up following the departure of Dan Burn to Newcastle United.

Burn made his way back up the football league and had an excellent career with Brighton before leaving for the north east club.

With the 29-year=olds departure, that leaves Brighton with three senior centre backs at the club He only has Duffy, Lewis Dunk, and Adam Webster. This also includes the departure of Ben Wbite to Arsenal in the Summer, that leaves Graham Potter with a headache.

Brighton are excellent at the bringing the ball out from the back and that would be one of the main assets a young defender would need to play under Potter,

But Burn's former teammate Duffy feels that the young defenders can become able replacements for the departed centre-back.

Speaking on Brighton's official club media channel, the Ireland defender said:

“Dan was great.

Dan is well-missed. He was well-loved by everyone here and we were sad to see him go.

“Things work out like this in football so the lads have to step up and it’s a chance for younger players to come through and train with us every day.

The manager likes to have a tight defensive unit so we’re all in it together and we’ve all got to step up now, for the qualities that Dan was playing with this season especially. We’ve got to all step up and help each other out now.”

Graham Potter's side have received ton of plaudits for their attractive football over the years. Brighton's biggest problem is the lack of potency despite being so good with the ball.

This was summed up during the week when they played Manchester United and lost 2-0 despite having the best chances.