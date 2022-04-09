Shane Lowry is tied second going into the third day of the Masters

OFFALY native Shane Lowry is tied second on the leaderboard of the Masters going into the third day.

The Clara man trails Scottie Scheffler, who finished 8-under par, 67 with a five shot lead.

Lowry is 4-under, 68 going into the final day and has made the cut for the weekend.

Speaking on the day, Lowry said it was one of the better rounds of his golfing career

“One of the better rounds of my career,” said Lowry.

“Quite satisfying to do it around this golf course when you need it.”

It was Lowry’s third 68 at Augusta and after battling strong winds, he feels this 68 was special.

“It was quite tricky out there, quite difficult, and I managed to play some good golf and hole some nice putts at the right times,” Lowry said. “I'm, obviously, very happy with my score. There was a lot more disappointment standing here yesterday, and, yeah, I'm in a great position going into the weekend.”

The 2019 Open champion started the day on one over par, six shots off the overnight lead of Sungjae Im, and moved to two over with an opening bogey to start his second round on Friday.

A birdie on the 10th brang a huge round of applause from the crowd

He also hit birdies on 13 and 15, before making par on the final three holes to post 68.

Lowry will get going at 1940 with Sungjae Im (Kor) today

I play well in tough conditions," he said. "I much prefer the scoring be like this than 20-under. This is where I think I thrive, in these kind of conditions. Yeah, it's supposed to be windy tomorrow, he said

"And knowing Augusta, it will probably be easier pins on Sunday. Scoring might get a little better on Sunday, but tomorrow (Saturday) you need to put yourself in a position to give yourself a chance on Sunday, so that's my goal for tomorrow."