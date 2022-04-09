Shane Lowry is tied second going into the third day of the Masters
Sport

Shane Lowry is tied second going into the third day of the Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts after making par on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

OFFALY native Shane Lowry is tied second on the leaderboard of the Masters going into the third day.

The Clara man trails Scottie Scheffler, who finished 8-under par, 67 with a five shot lead.

Lowry is 4-under, 68 going into the final day and has made the cut for the weekend.

Speaking on the day, Lowry said it was one of the better rounds of his golfing career

“One of the better rounds of my career,” said Lowry.

“Quite satisfying to do it around this golf course when you need it.”

It was Lowry’s third 68 at Augusta and after battling strong winds, he feels this 68 was special.

“It was quite tricky out there, quite difficult, and I managed to play some good golf and hole some nice putts at the right times,” Lowry said. “I'm, obviously, very happy with my score. There was a lot more disappointment standing here yesterday, and, yeah, I'm in a great position going into the weekend.”

The 2019 Open champion started the day on one over par, six shots off the overnight lead of Sungjae Im, and moved to two over with an opening bogey to start his second round on Friday.

A birdie on the 10th brang a huge round of applause from the crowd

He also hit birdies on 13 and 15, before making par on the final three holes to post 68.

Lowry will get going at 1940 with Sungjae Im (Kor) today

I play well in tough conditions," he said. "I much prefer the scoring be like this than 20-under. This is where I think I thrive, in these kind of conditions. Yeah, it's supposed to be windy tomorrow, he said

"And knowing Augusta, it will probably be easier pins on Sunday. Scoring might get a little better on Sunday, but tomorrow (Saturday) you need to put yourself in a position to give yourself a chance on Sunday, so that's my goal for tomorrow."

See More: 'State Of The Nation', Golf, Shane Lowry

Related

ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork
Sport 7 minutes ago

ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Grand National: Ruby Walsh "I see a huge step for female riders and Rachael Blackmore has taken it to the next level"
Sport 2 hours ago

Grand National: Ruby Walsh "I see a huge step for female riders and Rachael Blackmore has taken it to the next level"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Meet Tommy Smyth, the Irish commentator who has interviewed some of football's biggest stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane
Sport 3 hours ago

Meet Tommy Smyth, the Irish commentator who has interviewed some of football's biggest stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Munster and Ulster name their teams for trips to France and England in the Heineken Champions Cup games
Sport 21 hours ago

Munster and Ulster name their teams for trips to France and England in the Heineken Champions Cup games

By: Conor O'Donoghue

‘Paudcast’ star Padraig O’Callaghan named Limerick Person of the Year
News 22 hours ago

‘Paudcast’ star Padraig O’Callaghan named Limerick Person of the Year

By: Irish Post

Ireland and Leinster legend Sean O' Brien will retire from all forms of rugby at the end of the season
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland and Leinster legend Sean O' Brien will retire from all forms of rugby at the end of the season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Two diplomats expelled from Irish embassy in Moscow
News 1 day ago

Two diplomats expelled from Irish embassy in Moscow

By: Connell McHugh

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT
Sport 1 day ago

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT

By: Conor O'Donoghue