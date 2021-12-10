Shay Given states which Newcastle teammate is to blame for famous 2005 Wayne Rooney volley
FORMER IRELAND and Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has today claimed he knows who is responsible for the Wayne Rooney wonder strike back in 2005, and it's not him claims Irishman.

Manchester United played Newcastle in April 2005 and it was the young Wayne Rooney that struck in the 75th minute. After becoming frustrated, Rooney took it out on the ball with a thunderous right-footed volley past the Donegal goalkeeper from all of 25 yards.

Rooney's anger from an argument with referee Neale Barry may have given the Manchester United forward extra power as the goal went down in Premier League history.

Given had no chance despite keepers always getting a share of the blame for their efforts, but the former Ireland no 1 says he knows who is responsible for the famous strike.

He wrote in his column for Ladbrokes.

“Wayne Rooney’s volley against Newcastle,”

“I swear it’s the only goal I ever see! You see it all the time on adverts for the Premier League, but it’s me who he scored it against… I’m sure he scored some great goals against other goalkeepers as well but I only ever seem to see that one!”

Given and Rooney have since gone on to coach together at Derby County and naturally the conversation turned to that famous goal on more than one occasion.

“I’ve reminded him a few times that I made some decent saves against him as well, but that’s the typical life of a goalkeeper… no one ever shows them! There’s nothing you can do against a strike like that.

“Actually, I thought it was a poor header from Peter Ramage in the build-up. You’ll see it if you watch the clip back. He should have headed it clear but he put it on a plate for Wayne. I’m blaming him for that goal.”

Could Ramage have done better or was Given at  fault

However Given does appreciate the strike to this day

“It was a phenomenal strike though in all seriousness, especially when you consider that he was arguing with the referee a couple of seconds beforehand because he wanted a free-kick. I think he took the anger out on the football and it ended up in the top corner. It’s a great goal for the Premier League, definitely. Not for me though.”

Rooney’s goal didn’t win BBC’s goal of the season for 2004/05 as it was beaten by another volley from… himself.

An FA Cup strike against Middlesbrough in January took home the Match of the Day prize and it just goes to show how lethal Rooney was in the early part of his Man United career.

Given and Rooney went on to work together at Derby before the Irishman left his role as first-team coach in July of this year.

Rooney remains in charge of the Rams, where he is tasked with keeping them in the EFL Championship, in spite of a 21-point deduction for the club’s financial irregularities.

