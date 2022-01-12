Simon Jordan has a pop at Roy Keane's Manchester United standards
Simon Jordan has a pop at Roy Keane's Manchester United standards

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: A flag saying 'Standards' is seen during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on January 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

TALKSPORT SHOW pundit Simon Jordan has taken issue with a banner that was unveiled by Manchester United fans at Old Trafford on Monday night. 

The banner in question had faces of United's famous captains from yesteryear. These included Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, and Roy Keane. The sign on the banner read : ‘Standards’. All three played under legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson. 

Robson, Cantona, and Keane were very successful under the Scot and had a huge hand in multiple trophies. 

Harry Maguire the current captain has come under fire for his lackluster performances this season and United fans reminded the players as Ralf Rangnick’s side recorded an underwhelming 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Monday. 

However ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan has taken issue over whether Roy Keane would be a prime example when it comes to standards.

He believes that former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson was the one who set the standards, not the Corkman.

Jordan mentioned Keane's up and down tenure as manager of clubs like Sunderland and Ipswich as part of his case.

Keane successfully guided Sunderland back to the Premier League in 2007 and avoided the dreaded drop in 2008. Keane also had a spell with Ireland as Martin O' Neill's assistant 

Speaking on talkSPORT:

“What were Roy Keane’s standards like when he was a manager? Come on now, said Jordan 

“We’re talking about the management. Keane, the player, played for the ultimate manager.

“The ultimate manager that enforced standards!

“He [Sir Alex] could’ve had Andy Capp alongside him in the dugout as his No.2 because he was the ultimate manager.”

Keane has now become a staple in punditry on Sky Sports and ITV and has hinted at going back into management in a recent interview with Gary Neville.  

