Six Nations 2020: When will Ireland complete their remaining matches and who are they playing?

IT'S currently the longest Six Nations tournament in history, and the only one likely to ever span across nine months.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, rugby fans have had to endure a mammoth wait to witness the conclusion to the championships.

Ireland and Italy especially, as both nations still have two fixtures each to complete.

Well, the wait is nearly over.

Below is all the information you'll need about the rest of Ireland's tournament.

When will Ireland's games be played?

Ireland's home tie against Italy will take place on Saturday, October 24, while their away trip to France will take place the following weekend on Halloween night.

Almost four rounds of fixtures of the tournament had been completed back in February and March before the coronavirus crisis put a halt to proceedings.

The Six Nations was postponed until October but the exact dates for the four outstanding ties have just been revealed.

Which matches are still to be played?

No time has been set as of yet for Ireland's match with Italy at the Aviva Stadium, though the match against France in Paris on October 31 will kick off at 8pm.

Also taking place on that day will be Scotland's tie with Wales and Italy's match against England.

October 24

Ireland v Italy - (Time TBD) - Aviva Stadium

October 31

Wales v Scotland - 2.15pm - Parc y Scarlets

Italy v England - 4.45pm - Stadiio Olimpico

France v Ireland - 8pm - Stade De France

Can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the original Ireland matches were cancelled and will be refunded, and supporters won't be allowed to attend any of the matches due to Covid-19 concerns.

Tournament recap/table

Ireland's tournament began with two wins over Scotland and Wales, but they were far from convincing. A third round defeat to England left Andy Farrell's men in fourth spot with two fixtures remaining.

Winning the tournament is still possinle for Ireland providing they take maximum points from their remaining two games, but realistically they would need England to either drop points or fail to score any bonus points in their final fixture against Italy.