Sligo could face disciplinary action from the FAi if they are found guilty of fielding an ineligible player

Sport

5 April 2022; A general view before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SLIGO ROVERS could be hit with disciplinary action if they are found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in the 2-0 win over Dundalk last Monday. 

According to the FAI Sligo's Adam McDonnell played the game but was suspended. 

If the club are penalised for alleged error, then they could receive a points deduction. The points could go to Dundalk, with a 3-0 win default 

Dundalk are six points behind Shamrock Rovers in the league having played two more games 

A FAI statement read, "The Disciplinary Control Unit of the Football Association of Ireland has charged Sligo Rovers FC with fielding a suspended player in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game on Monday, August 29th." 

“The charge will be heard by the independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland this week and the decision will be communicated to Sligo Rovers.” 



 

Sligo released their own statement on social media. They claimed that they 'received contradictory communication' from the FAI. 

It read: "We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week." 

"It arises out of Adam McDonnell's appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended. The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result." 

"The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam's possible suspension. Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing." 

The club have also confirmed another update will come in due course 

A further update will follow when available." 

