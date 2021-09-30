St Joseph's showcase confirms youth GAA is alive and well in Derby

AS I drove in the school gates, I immediately knew in which direction to go.

I heard the cries familiar to GAA clubs across Ireland, “Cormac over here to me”, “pass the ball to Niamh”, you get the picture.

With end of summer heat still with us there was a carnival atmosphere as children and young adults showed their skills off to admiring family and friends picnicking and lounging in their deck chairs at the St Joseph’s GAA junior showcase, held at St Benedict Catholic Voluntary School in Derby.

With clear time slots for numerous games and very contemporary choices of teams in Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone, there was plenty to enjoy on the day.

Regarding those in action on the field, Seán Hughes, PE teacher at St Benedict and senior coach with St Joseph’s GAA , explained: “Many of these young people already play rugby and some basketball and we incorporate these already acquired skills in the playing of Gaelic football.”

He added: “I was brought up going to Gaelic games, with my mum from Cavan and dad from Mayo.”

St Joseph’s Intermediate and Senior teams were established over thirty years ago and have brought home many a trophy while playing within Warwickshire GAA league.

Many of their young athletes come from the twenty primary and five secondary schools that make up the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, a partnership of Catholic Voluntary Academies in the Diocese of Nottingham.

For more information on how to join in with the GAA action contact Mr Hughes at [email protected].