Prayers and parade mark St Patrick's Day in Derby
Community

Prayers and parade mark St Patrick's Day in Derby

Raymond Mullen from the Irish Embassy in London walks alongside the Ukrainian flag during the parade

DERBY’S Irish community was delighted to come back together this month to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in person.

Parade day began on March 13 with the annual Mass of St Patrick.

A special Mass was held to mark St Patrick's Day ahead of the parade

It was celebrated 'as gaeilge' by the popular Kerry-born priest Father Tim O’Sullivan, of the Nottingham diocese.

This was enhanced by the singing of the Seán O'Riada liturgy by the legendary Irish singer Seán O' Sé, who flew over from Kerry for the weekend.

Seán O'Sé singing the Seán O' Riada Mass as part of Derby's St.Patrick's Festival (PICS: Gerry Molumby)

Guest of honour was Raymond Mullen representing the Government of Ireland from the Irish Embassy in London.

Raymond Mullen from the Irish Embassy in London walks alongside the Ukrainian flag during the parade

The congregation, led by the Birmingham Irish Pipe Band, then paraded to the Irish Centre for an afternoon of music song and dance.

See More: 2022, Derby, St Patrick's Day

Related

Sun shines as St Patrick’s fun gets underway in Leeds
Community 24 minutes ago

Sun shines as St Patrick’s fun gets underway in Leeds

By: Irish Post

Crowds come out to cheer on St Patrick's Day parade in Luton
Community 37 minutes ago

Crowds come out to cheer on St Patrick's Day parade in Luton

By: Irish Post

Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns
Community 3 days ago

Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns

By: Irish Post

Latest

Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day
Community 9 minutes ago

Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Country, Trad and Folk stars sign up for weekend-long summer music festival
Entertainment 16 minutes ago

Irish Country, Trad and Folk stars sign up for weekend-long summer music festival

By: Fiona Audley

Star Jockey Danny Mullins give his tips for day 3 of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. 
Sport 2 hours ago

Star Jockey Danny Mullins give his tips for day 3 of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Michael Obafemi sends message to Stephen Kenny with brace, ahead of Ireland squad selection
Sport 3 hours ago

Michael Obafemi sends message to Stephen Kenny with brace, ahead of Ireland squad selection

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tiger Roll gives bookies a huge hit despite finishing second yesterday
Sport 4 hours ago

Tiger Roll gives bookies a huge hit despite finishing second yesterday

By: Conor O'Donoghue