Prayers and parade mark St Patrick's Day in Derby

DERBY’S Irish community was delighted to come back together this month to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in person.

Parade day began on March 13 with the annual Mass of St Patrick.

It was celebrated 'as gaeilge' by the popular Kerry-born priest Father Tim O’Sullivan, of the Nottingham diocese.

This was enhanced by the singing of the Seán O'Riada liturgy by the legendary Irish singer Seán O' Sé, who flew over from Kerry for the weekend.

Guest of honour was Raymond Mullen representing the Government of Ireland from the Irish Embassy in London.

The congregation, led by the Birmingham Irish Pipe Band, then paraded to the Irish Centre for an afternoon of music song and dance.