Star Jockey Danny Mullins give his tips for day 3 of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. 

YESTERDAY WAS an eventful day at the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Favourites like Shishkin pulled up in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Tiger Roll narrowly lost out to stablemate Delta Work in an extraordinary Cross Country Chase.

Today horses such as Bob Olinger in the Golden Miller Novices' Chase and Vauban in the Triumph Hurdle will provide simlar coverage. It promises to be jam packed day.

Star jockey Danny Mullins will be watching on in anticapation and has given his tips for the day.

Mullins was speaking to Irish Racing about his day three tips of the festival

Bob Olinger and L'homme Presse will give Galopin Des Champs something to think about in the Turners Novices' Chase

“Galopin Des Champs has been very good in what he’s achieved so far, the only thing, he hasn’t really been pressed so far. Everything’s been at his ease."

"It will be interesting to see what happens when he comes under real pressure. You’d hope he’d come through that test but it remains to be seen if he will. Bob Olinger and L’homme Presse will definitely make him think about it here!”

Price vs opposition, Allaho seems of real value for the Ryanair Chase - Asterion Forlonge is the interesting one here

“The price versus the opposition, Allaho seems of real value here."

"The interesting one here is Asterion Forlonge, he looked like he was maybe going to give him a race in the John Durkan and if he were to line up for this race he’d look a solid each way bet. He’s had his jumping issues, but a quiet ride over 2 and a half I think he could pick up the pieces.”

Flooring Porter has a very good chance of retaining his crown in the Stayers Hurdle

“Flooring Porter has his quirks, I thought before tipping up at Navan he would have gone on to win that race."

"He didn’t get a clean crack at Leopardstown, but that form is stronger than the bit of form he had going into the race at Cheltenham last year when he won this race."

"He’s a 7 year old so I think he could still be on his way up and with a clean round he’s a very good chance of retaining his crown.”

Dinoblue is the one I think would be the likely winner for the Mares Novices Hurdle

“Willie Mullins has got a fair handle on this race, Brandy Love back going left-handed will definitely be a big advantage to her."

"Dinoblue is the one I think is the most likely winner. She was very impressive at Clonmel the last day and is a mare I think with bags of potential.”