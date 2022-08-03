Stephen Kenny believes 'Irish players moving to the Premier League is promising for the future of Irish football'
Sport

Stephen Kenny believes 'Irish players moving to the Premier League is promising for the future of Irish football'

IRISH PLAYERS MOVING TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE can only be a good thing for Irish football says Stephen Kenny.  

Kenny believes that it will only enhance his Irish side's chances of reaching a major tournament.  

This summer Gavin Bazunu made a move to Southampton, and Nathan Collins moved to Wolves in a £20m move.  

Bazunu has been tipped to become of the best goalkeepers in the league within 5 years and Collins has been tipped to become a Premier league starter and future Ireland captain.

Kenny who has worked with the pair during his time with the Ireland U21s told RTÉ Sport at the Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools camp at Tullamore Town FC. 

"It's interesting because when I became U-21 manager we promoted Gavin Bazunu, who was 17 at the time, Nathan who was 18 at the time, Troy Parrot who was 18," Kenny said. 

"We also had Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele. They're all doing terrifically well. Gavin looks like he's going to play for Southampton, and Jason Knight could move. 

"You can see those players coming to the fore now and other players making their mark. That's promising for the future of Irish football." 

Kenny also believes that Irish fans have 'a special connection' with his young squad after paying a a visit to the Midlands club 

"I think the public really have a special connection with this current Irish team and especially the young generation," added Kenny.

"The children saying how players like Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher are their favourite players shows that so delighted to come down to the Midlands today." 

Ireland will play September UEFA Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia and will be hoping to continue their strong form from the last year. 

