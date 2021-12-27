Tadhg Furlong has been included in L'Equipe rugby team of the year.
Sport

Tadhg Furlong has been included in L'Equipe rugby team of the year.

IRELAND AND Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has been included in L'Equipe rugby team of the year.

Furlong was not nominated the World Rugby’s men’s 15s player of the year, but  2021 dream team for his year and now the famous French sports publication L’Equipe have recognised this .

Four France internationals are included, New Zealand also have the same amount of representatives. 

Furlong is one of three northern hemisphere players included, alongside England’s Maro Itoje and Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit 

World Rugby player of the year nominee Michael Hooper – has been included. Fellow Wallaby and World Rugby player of the year nominee Samu Kerevi has not made the cut. Three South Africans have also made the team

Furlong, according to the Teneo Sports and Sponsorship Index 2021 has been ranked high on the list of Ireland’s most admired sportspeople in 2021

Johnny Sexton ranked ahead of him in joint fourth place with jockey Rachael Blackmore also make the list

Boxing duo Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington are tied in first place, with both fighters receiving 16 per cent of the vote.

L'Equipe rugby team of the year.

  1. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)
  2. Will Jordan (New Zealand)
  3. Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)
  4. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)
  5. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)
  6. Romain Ntamack (France)
  7. Antoine Dupont (France)
  8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)
  9. Michael Hooper (Australia)
  10. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)
  11. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)
  12. Maro Itoje (England)
  13. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
  14. Julien Marchand (France)
  15. Cyril Baille (France)

See More: Rugby, Tadhg Furlong

Related

Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.
Sport 3 days ago

Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Declan Kidney remains coy on Munster coach links
Sport 4 days ago

Declan Kidney remains coy on Munster coach links

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kevin Potts is the new IRFU CEO
Sport 4 days ago

Kevin Potts is the new IRFU CEO

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Chief constable apologises to family of Dalian Atkinson after footballer's death in custody
News 30 minutes ago

Chief constable apologises to family of Dalian Atkinson after footballer's death in custody

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with Christmas Eve murder of mother-of-five in Co. Wicklow
News 1 hour ago

Man charged with Christmas Eve murder of mother-of-five in Co. Wicklow

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Man of profound wisdom': President Higgins leads Irish tributes to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
News 17 hours ago

'Man of profound wisdom': President Higgins leads Irish tributes to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By: Gerard Donaghy

Telling the stories of the Irish nurses who helped build and sustain Britain's NHS
Irish History 20 hours ago

Telling the stories of the Irish nurses who helped build and sustain Britain's NHS

By: Fiona Audley

Cardinal Vincent Nichols urges government not to restrict access to churches
News 21 hours ago

Cardinal Vincent Nichols urges government not to restrict access to churches

By: Gerard Donaghy