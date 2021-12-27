IRELAND AND Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has been included in L'Equipe rugby team of the year.

Furlong was not nominated the World Rugby’s men’s 15s player of the year, but 2021 dream team for his year and now the famous French sports publication L’Equipe have recognised this .

Four France internationals are included, New Zealand also have the same amount of representatives.

Furlong is one of three northern hemisphere players included, alongside England’s Maro Itoje and Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit

World Rugby player of the year nominee Michael Hooper – has been included. Fellow Wallaby and World Rugby player of the year nominee Samu Kerevi has not made the cut. Three South Africans have also made the team

Furlong, according to the Teneo Sports and Sponsorship Index 2021 has been ranked high on the list of Ireland’s most admired sportspeople in 2021

Johnny Sexton ranked ahead of him in joint fourth place with jockey Rachael Blackmore also make the list

Boxing duo Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington are tied in first place, with both fighters receiving 16 per cent of the vote.

L'Equipe rugby team of the year.