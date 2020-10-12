Terrific Tara start with a bang in All Britain senior camogie championship
Sport

Claire Enright powers forward for Tara against John Mitchels

TARA got off to a great start in the All Britain senior camogie championship, beating John Mitchell’s of Birmingham in Scrubs on Saturday, October 10.

Tara came out all guns blazing, in the first 15 mins there were some fabulous scores from Laura Connoly and Emma Hogan to ensure a comfortable lead at the first water break.

Scores from Eilish O’Neill and captain Tessa Crowley meant Tara were leading at half time 4-7 to 0-2.

John Mitchell’s came out strong in the 2nd half and notched up 1-1 in the first 5 mins but with some fantastic defending by Tara backs especially Claire Enright and Lucy Hawkes, they found it hard to get their scores.

Aoife Caroll who worked hard all day helped Tara finish comfortably on a score line of 6-8 to 1-4. John Mitchell’s should be proud of this performance especially as it was their first ever game up senior.

Tara are playing Croydon this Sunday in Mitcham at 11am.

Tara 6-08
John Mitchels 1-04

