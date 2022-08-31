The best reactions to Gavin Bazunu's performance against Chelsea
The best reactions to Gavin Bazunu's performance against Chelsea

Southampton's Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (R) dives to make a save during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on August 30, 2022.

YESTERDAY SOUTHAMPTON BEAT Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League. The Saint's had come from a goal behind to defeat Thomas Tuchel's side 

A goal from Raheem Sterling was quickly cancelled out by Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong's goals in the first half. 

Several players received rave reviews on social media for their performance on Tuesday night. One was the goal scorer Lavia, and Ireland's goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. 

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper produced a stunning performance in goals for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, 

The Ireland youngster made 3 saves and 2 clearances to help Southampton climb above Chelsea in the League. 

Ireland fans will know how good Bazunu is for his performances in an Irish shirt, but a lot of people online are starting to take notice of the 20-year-old signed from Manchester City this year. 

"After playing Southampton, both Chelsea and Manchester United fans want their side to bid for Gavin Bazunu in the future Our man is going to the very top of football," said one popular Irish account on Twitter.  

"Watching Gavin Bazunu ping 60-yard passes onto Che Adams’ head all night long got me thinking how Jack Charlton would have loved to have him in Italia ‘90," said another 

While another felt that Bazunu is going straight to the top, a view shared by many in Irish circles 

"No doubt in my mind that Bazunu has the ability to become the best keeper in the Premier League one day, such a balanced skillset. Elite shot-stopper could pick out a needle in a haystack with his accuracy too. Not many in his position tick every box, but he’s well on his way," one account said 

Bazunu will get a chance to show his elite skillset again when they play Wolves away this Saturday on the 3 September 

See More: Gavin Bazunu, Ireland

