The FAI have payed tribute to former Ireland player Noel Campbell, who has passed away at the age of 72

NOEL CAMPBELL, the former Ireland international has passed away at the age of 72.

He made his name in the League of Ireland at clubs like St Patrick's Athletic 1966-1971, Fortuna Koln 1971-1979, before returning to Ireland to play for Shamrock Rovers 1980-1983.

During his time in Germany, Campbell helped the Koln reach the Bundesliga for the first time, in doing so he became the first Irishman to play in the German's Premier division.

He also won 11 caps for Ireland.

After his playing career, he became an assistant manager to John Giles and would eventually take the manager's role, when Giles left the role at Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI are saddened to learn of the sudden death of former Ireland international Noel Campbell



A holder of 11 senior caps, Noel played for St Patrick's Athletic, Fortuna Koln and Shamrock Rovers



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2UgqH80WPB — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 13, 2022

A statement from the FAI read,

The Football Association of Ireland are saddened to learn of the sudden death of former Republic of Ireland international Noel Campbell in his native Dublin.

As a player Noel's career saw him play for St Patrick's Athletic, Fortuna Koln and Shamrock Rovers. Holder of 11 Irish caps, Noel was the last senior international to be capped whilst playing for St Patrick's Athletic and the first mainland Europe based player to represent Ireland during his time in Cologne. He also coached and managed briefly at Shamrock Rovers on his return to Ireland.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: "Our thoughts today are with Noel's wife Anne and the Campbell family. I remember Noel as a really good and competitive midfield player who also broke new ground for Irish football when he moved to Germany in the 1970s. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”