The Gaelic Players Association will vote to keep next year's Football League finals. 
Sport

The Gaelic Players Association will vote to keep next year's Football League finals. 

Dublin , Ireland - 7 October 2021; Gaelic Players Association chief executive Tom Parsons poses for a portrait after a GPA Media Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A VOTE WILL BE cast by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) tomorrow over whether to keep next year's Football League finals. 

The vote will be decided at the Central Council meeting in Croke Park. 

The Irish examiner report that the official players body’s chief executive Tom Parsons will be given a mandate to stop the Central Competitions Control Committee's (CCCC) decision to scrap the events across the country. 

Other changes to the GAA's schedule include round-robin games for both the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions meaning they would take place in mid-May and played over three weekends. 



 

The All-Ireland football final could also move from 23 to 30 July. 

And the Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals could be played on the same day, 11 June. 

For a full breakdown on what the calendar could look like 

RTE Sport have detailed it here 

See More: GAA

Related

Dessie Dolan will take over as the Westmeath senior football manager for the 2023 season.
Sport 2 days ago

Dessie Dolan will take over as the Westmeath senior football manager for the 2023 season.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year
Sport 4 days ago

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Limerick GAA have reduced their new €150 training kit to €100 after huge backlash online
Sport 6 days ago

Limerick GAA have reduced their new €150 training kit to €100 after huge backlash online

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird
News 3 hours ago

Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird

By: Irish Post

Irish name squad for Bristol trip
Sport 3 hours ago

Irish name squad for Bristol trip

By: Conor O'Donoghue

11 Irish counties that will take you by surprise when you visit Ireland
Life & Style 4 hours ago

11 Irish counties that will take you by surprise when you visit Ireland

By: Irish Post

Irish government introduces paid leave for victims of domestic violence
News 4 hours ago

Irish government introduces paid leave for victims of domestic violence

By: Irish Post

Vinnie Corey will be the new Monaghan Senior Football Manager.
Sport 5 hours ago

Vinnie Corey will be the new Monaghan Senior Football Manager.

By: Conor O'Donoghue