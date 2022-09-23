The Gaelic Players Association will vote to keep next year's Football League finals. 

A VOTE WILL BE cast by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) tomorrow over whether to keep next year's Football League finals.

The vote will be decided at the Central Council meeting in Croke Park.

The Irish examiner report that the official players body’s chief executive Tom Parsons will be given a mandate to stop the Central Competitions Control Committee's (CCCC) decision to scrap the events across the country.

Other changes to the GAA's schedule include round-robin games for both the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions meaning they would take place in mid-May and played over three weekends.



The All-Ireland football final could also move from 23 to 30 July.

And the Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals could be played on the same day, 11 June.

