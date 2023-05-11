The History of Horse Races in Ireland

Nowadays, the Irish people are very fond of horse races. After all, this is one of the most popular spectator sports in Ireland mostly because it's deeply rooted into Irish culture and society.

Today, the Irish are renowned across the world for breeding Thoroughbreds, one of the finest equines for horse races. Even though Ireland has its own racing circuits and major festivals related to horse races, they are closely linked to Great Britain's horse racing industry.

Of course, Irish horses and jockeys are regulars on the British scene, where they compete and win on a regular basis. That being said, horse races are also very popular among common folk. It's not uncommon for spectators to browse punchestown betting odds, for instance, before the major race so that they can place a wager or two on their favourite horse.

But in order to better understand the Irish love for horse races, we must look way back where it all began. So with that in mind, let's check out the history if horse races in Ireland.

Early records of horse racing in Ireland

The earliest records of horse races in Ireland date back to between 110BC to 60AD during what is believed to be the reign of monarch Conaire Mór, who was also believed to be the High King of Ireland during that period.

There are mentions of chariot races taking place on the the Curragh, which is a 2,000 hectares of flat, open land in the Kildare County, which is also a popular Ireland's Premier Flat Racecourse and a region renowned for horse breeding and training today.

While some evidence is shrouded in myths and legends, the first actual evidence of horse races being held here date back to 1603 pointing to a royal degree that entitles the governor of Derry at the time to organize fairs and markets, as well as horse races.

It wasn't until 1666 that King Charles II made horse races more competitive by offering favours to the fastest and strongest horse to win a 4-mile race, while carrying a wight load of 12 stones. As time passed, horse races became more advertised and more popular in Ireland.

Horse races as a part of the Irish culture

As mentioned before, the Irish horse racing industry was always closely related to that of Great Britain. However, during it's long and vast history, horse races became embedded in the Irish culture all the way form the earliest of folk tales to the independence of the Irish National Stud back in 1915, shortly before Ireland itself gain independence from the Great Britain. At the heart of it all is the Curragh Racecourse that is surrounded by all the tales and factual evidence of the Irish horse racing history. Today, Ireland is home to some of the most popular festivals and horse races that include flat races, National Hunt races, Harness and Endurance races, to name a few.

Horse races in Ireland today

Nowadays, Ireland is of the top countries for horse races, often besting even the UK.

Home to some of the most popular horse racing events, such as the Irish Champion Stakes, the Irish Derby, Irish Oaks and many more, Ireland's long history of horse racing, breeding and training has placed it on the international map for every horse race enthusiast.

Ireland is also the home to over 20 popular race tracks with some of the most famous ones being the Fairyhouse Racecourse, Leopardstown Racecourse and Naas Racecourse, aside form the Curragh Racecourse, of course. All in all, Ireland took horse races to a whole new level, bringing to it all the history and culture it has and making it truly unique.