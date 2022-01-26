The Irish are being told to avoid travel to Ukraine ahead of the Nations League game in June
Sport

The Irish are being told to avoid travel to Ukraine ahead of the Nations League game in June

Baku , Azerbaijan - 9 October 2021; Players of Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan line up for their national anthems before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Azerbaijan and Republic of Ireland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRISH FANS are being advised to avoid traveling to Ukraine in June, amid the conflict in the region. The warning comes months before the men's senior team are due to play a UEFA Nations League clash in the country

The advice has been echoed by current Taoiseach Micheal Martin as Russia and Ukraine are in the wake of a conflict.

Martin also mentioned that the naval exercises on the Irish coast are not welcome in Ireland.

Ireland players stand ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A qualification football match (Photo by CLODAGH KILCOYNE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CLODAGH KILCOYNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This was a stance also held by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, one which the Taoiseach agreed with:

“Holding military exercises in international waters off our coast is not welcome. And there is an ecological issue here.”

Ireland for a long part of its history has remained neutral and currently not part of the Nato military alliance.

Simon Coveney told  journalists in Brussels that the Irish government had received a notification from Russia about the planned military exercises.

They are due to take place about 240km (150 miles) off the south-west coast of Ireland, he said.

"That is in international waters but it is also part of the exclusive economic zone of Ireland," he explained.

Stephen Kenny's side will travel to Ukraine in June for the UEFA Nations League clash in the summer on June 14th.

In other news Ireland will also play the best team in the world Belgium in an Aviva Stadium friendly on Saturday 26 March.

Ireland will then open their campaign at home to top seeds Ukraine before traveling to face Armenia. They then return to Dublin to play Scotland, before visiting Ukraine.

The final two games of the group - Scotland away and Armenia at home - will be played next September.

 

See More: Football, Ireland, UEFA Nations League, Ukraine

Related

Ireland will play blockbuster Belgium friendly at the Aviva in March.
Sport 18 hours ago

Ireland will play blockbuster Belgium friendly at the Aviva in March.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

West ham pay tribute to brave 7-year-old Isla Caton after losing her battle with rare form of cancer
Sport 21 hours ago

West ham pay tribute to brave 7-year-old Isla Caton after losing her battle with rare form of cancer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bob Marley will finally appear on Bohemian's away jersey after the club secured naming rights
Sport 1 day ago

Bob Marley will finally appear on Bohemian's away jersey after the club secured naming rights

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ireland among most expensive countries for fuel prices
News 30 minutes ago

Ireland among most expensive countries for fuel prices

By: Connell McHugh

Kerry's James O'Donoghue retires from inter-county football.
Sport 15 hours ago

Kerry's James O'Donoghue retires from inter-county football.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Varadkar publishes legislation givings workers the right to request remote working
News 18 hours ago

Varadkar publishes legislation givings workers the right to request remote working

By: Connell McHugh

I’m not sure the refs are going to be too happy having to deal with me and him!, said Sexton
Sport 19 hours ago

I’m not sure the refs are going to be too happy having to deal with me and him!, said Sexton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Met Police confirms it is now investigating Downing Street parties
News 22 hours ago

Met Police confirms it is now investigating Downing Street parties

By: Connell McHugh