The nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars have been announced today Kilkenny have 11 players selected

THE nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars have been announced today.

From the 36 players nominated, Kilkenny dominate with proceedings with 11 players selected. Cork has 10, Waterford have 7, Galway have 5, Dublin has 2, and Limerick have 1

Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway) are also nominated for Manager of the year

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on 26th November in Croke Park.

The shortlist has been compiled by a dedicated All-Star Nomination Committee.