The person who allegedly assaulted a referee and one of his umpires last weekend has been 'suspended indefinitely' by the club

THE INDIVIDUAL in Wexford who allegedly assaulted a referee and one of his umpires has received a suspension from the club involved.

The matter happened at the end of a Wexford Junior A football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island on Sunday morning at Whiterock Hill, the home venue of Wexford town club St Joseph's.

St Joseph's have claimed that a meeting of the executive committee took place yesterday, where the outcome was an 'indefinite ban' for the alleged attacker.

"Following a meeting of the executive committee of St. Joseph's GAA club, a decision has been taken to suspend, indefinitely, the club member at the centre of the alleged incident at our junior football game on Sunday morning," the club said in a statement.

"This suspension is with immediate effect. A full investigation is underway by our club disciplinary committee along with Wexford Co Board and the CCC."

Following a meeting of the executive committee of St. Joseph’s GAA club , a decision has been taken to suspend indefinitely with immediate effect the club member at the centre of the alleged incident at our junior football game on Sunday morning. — St.josephsgaa (@stjosephswexgaa) September 26, 2022

An Garda Síochána are also looking into the matter.

This comes after another referee was also a victim of an alleged assault in Roscommon in another minor game in August. The person responsible is set to receive a whopping 96-week ban from all GAA activities.

Waterford's Davy Fitzgerald has claimed that the GAA will have to come down hard on people who assault referees and players.

"I think it has always been there. If you look back at the last number of years, there always have been incidents. It has been highlighted; it's happened a small bit more frequent lately.

"My feeling is, the GAA are going to have to be very hard-handed in how they deal with it. They have to make one or two examples. If they have to, they have to. End of story.