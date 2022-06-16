The Premier League fixtures are out

THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES were released today, and it's produced several interesting matchups to say the least.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face a tricky first game against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday 6 August at 4.30pm.
Liverpool has a slightly easier game and have been paired with newly promoted side Fulham at Cravan Cottage Saturday 6 August 12.30.
Arsenal last year kicked off the fixtures with a trip away to Brentford on the Friday. This year Mikel Arteta's side will travel to Crystal Palace on the same day for an 8pm kick off.
Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by Brighton during the closing weeks off the season. United will have the chance at revenge when they welcome Graham Potter's side to Old Trafford on August 7 Sunday - 2pm.
Kickstarting our 2022/23 #PL season at Old Trafford! 🏟️#MUFC | #PLFixtures — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 16, 2022
Antonio Conte's team Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Southampton on August 6 - 3pm
Frank Lampard will get a chance to face his old club Everton on the opening day and heap more misery on Chelsea. Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 last year to give themselves a massive boost in the relegation fight. August 6 - 5:30pm
Here are the opening three rounds for the Premier League
Week 1
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal - August 5 - 8pm
- Fulham v Liverpool - August 6 - 12:30pm
- Bournemouth v Aston Villa - August 6 - 3pm
- Leeds United v Wolverhampton - August 6 - 3pm
- Leicester City v Brentford - August 6 - 3pm
- Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - August 6 - 3pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - August 6 - 3pm
- Everton v Chelsea - August 6 - 5:30pm
- Manchester United v Brighton - August 7 - 2pm
- West Ham United v Manchester City - August 7 - 4:30pm
Week 2 - August 13
- Arsenal v Leicester City
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Brentford v Manchester United
- Brighton v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
- Southampton v Leeds United
- Wolverhampton v Fulham
When we’ll face last season’s top 6️⃣⤵#PLFixtures pic.twitter.com/sJ8f8hkDZc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 16, 2022
Week 3 - August 20
- A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Brentford
- Leeds United v Chelsea
- Leicester City v Southampton
- Manchester United v Liverpool
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
- West Ham United v Brighton
The rest of the fixtures from Game week 4-38 can be found here