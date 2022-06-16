The Premier League fixtures are out

THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES were released today, and it's produced several interesting matchups to say the least.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face a tricky first game against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday 6 August at 4.30pm.

Liverpool has a slightly easier game and have been paired with newly promoted side Fulham at Cravan Cottage Saturday 6 August 12.30.

Arsenal last year kicked off the fixtures with a trip away to Brentford on the Friday. This year Mikel Arteta's side will travel to Crystal Palace on the same day for an 8pm kick off.

Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by Brighton during the closing weeks off the season. United will have the chance at revenge when they welcome Graham Potter's side to Old Trafford on August 7 Sunday - 2pm.



Antonio Conte's team Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Southampton on August 6 - 3pm

Frank Lampard will get a chance to face his old club Everton on the opening day and heap more misery on Chelsea. Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 last year to give themselves a massive boost in the relegation fight. August 6 - 5:30pm

Here are the opening three rounds for the Premier League

Week 1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - August 5 - 8pm

Fulham v Liverpool - August 6 - 12:30pm

Bournemouth v Aston Villa - August 6 - 3pm

Leeds United v Wolverhampton - August 6 - 3pm

Leicester City v Brentford - August 6 - 3pm

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - August 6 - 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - August 6 - 3pm

Everton v Chelsea - August 6 - 5:30pm

Manchester United v Brighton - August 7 - 2pm

West Ham United v Manchester City - August 7 - 4:30pm

Week 2 - August 13

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brentford v Manchester United

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Southampton v Leeds United

Wolverhampton v Fulham



Week 3 - August 20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Brighton

The rest of the fixtures from Game week 4-38 can be found here