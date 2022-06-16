The Premier League fixtures are out
Sport

The Premier League fixtures are out

THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES were released today, and it's produced several interesting matchups to say the least.  

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face a tricky first game against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday 6 August at 4.30pm. 

Liverpool has a slightly easier game and have been paired with newly promoted side Fulham at Cravan Cottage Saturday 6 August 12.30. 

Arsenal last year kicked off the fixtures with a trip away to Brentford on the Friday. This year Mikel Arteta's side will travel to Crystal Palace on the same day for an 8pm kick off.  

Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by Brighton during the closing weeks off the season. United will have the chance at revenge when they welcome Graham Potter's side to Old Trafford on August 7 Sunday - 2pm. 



 

Antonio Conte's team Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Southampton on August 6 - 3pm 

Frank Lampard will get a chance to face his old club Everton on the opening day and heap more misery on Chelsea. Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 last year to give themselves a massive boost in the relegation fight. August 6 - 5:30pm 

Here are the opening three rounds for the Premier League  

Week 1  

  • Crystal Palace v Arsenal - August 5 - 8pm 
  • Fulham v Liverpool - August 6 - 12:30pm 
  • Bournemouth v Aston Villa - August 6 - 3pm 
  • Leeds United v Wolverhampton - August 6 - 3pm 
  • Leicester City v Brentford - August 6 - 3pm 
  • Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - August 6 - 3pm 
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - August 6 - 3pm 
  • Everton v Chelsea - August 6 - 5:30pm 
  • Manchester United v Brighton - August 7 - 2pm 
  • West Ham United v Manchester City - August 7 - 4:30pm 

Week 2 - August 13 

  • Arsenal v Leicester City 
  • Aston Villa v Everton 
  • Brentford v Manchester United 
  • Brighton v Newcastle United 
  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace 
  • Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 
  • Nottingham Forest v West Ham United 
  • Southampton v Leeds United 
  • Wolverhampton v Fulham 



 

Week 3 - August 20 

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal 
  • Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 
  • Everton v Nottingham Forest 
  • Fulham v Brentford 
  • Leeds United v Chelsea 
  • Leicester City v Southampton 
  • Manchester United v Liverpool 
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City 
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton 
  • West Ham United v Brighton 

The rest of the fixtures from Game week 4-38 can be found here 

See More: Football, Premier League

Related

Odds have been slashed on Southgate to go before World Cup
Sport 17 hours ago

Odds have been slashed on Southgate to go before World Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's U21 team were beaten 4-1 by Italy on Tuesday
Sport 22 hours ago

Ireland's U21 team were beaten 4-1 by Italy on Tuesday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The best reactions on social media to Nathan Collins outreagous goal against Ukraine
Sport 23 hours ago

The best reactions on social media to Nathan Collins outreagous goal against Ukraine

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Bazunu is set to join Southampton for €18.5 million according to reports
Sport 16 hours ago

Bazunu is set to join Southampton for €18.5 million according to reports

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The fascinating history of falconry in Ireland
Irish History 16 hours ago

The fascinating history of falconry in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Basketball Ireland and TG4 agree deal for international basketball in 2022
Sport 19 hours ago

Basketball Ireland and TG4 agree deal for international basketball in 2022

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Embassies to present global Bloomsday celebration
Life & Style 19 hours ago

Irish Embassies to present global Bloomsday celebration

By: Connell McHugh

Vera Pauw's team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game is out, Stephanie Roche returns after 3 years
Sport 22 hours ago

Vera Pauw's team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game is out, Stephanie Roche returns after 3 years

By: Conor O'Donoghue