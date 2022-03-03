The Russian Grand Prix has had it's racing contract cancelled by Formula One

THE RUSSIAN Grand Prix has had it's contract cancelled by Formula One.

The cancellation comes six days after the Sochi event in September was pulled from the racing calendar.

From 2023, the Russian event was set to be moved to gora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg,

But after Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, F1 bosses have joined other sporting bodies in removing all Russian influence in their sport.

BREAKING | Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian GP and the country will not have a race in the future. pic.twitter.com/B63MDAaXIE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 3, 2022

A statement read:

"Formula One can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future."

In other news Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver will not be able to part in July's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

This is because Motorsport UK announced Russian-licenced drivers have been banned from competing in the United Kingdom.

The drivers father is oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, is a part-owner of Haas' title sponsor, Uralkali. The team have removed the branding from their car.

Mazepin will be allowed to race and compete on the rest of the grid albeit under a neutral flag.

Russia obtained their round in 2014 after Bernie Ecclestone agreed a deal with Vladimir Putin

But Ecclestone has backed the FIA's rule on Russian drivers

"It was absolutely the right decision by the FIA," said Ecclestone, who ran F1 for four decades.

"There are so many things being agreed by the world about this conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But I don't think anybody has really thought it through, or got their heads around it.

He does feel sympathy for the drivers though

"If there is a Russian driver in F1, what does it have to do with Russia fighting a war? There is no relationship there.

"The Russian athletes have nothing to do with this conflict. They are not part of it, and they have never been part of it. They just happen to be Russian."