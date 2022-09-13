A TENDER PROCESS HAS been opened by South Dublin County Council for the naming rights of Tallaght Stadium.

The venue in Dublin is Shamrock Rovers home ground, hosts the Ireland's national women's team games, and welcomes the men’s under-21 team for games from time to time.

According to RTE Sport, the ground will soon undergo an expansion and upgrade as part of an €11.5m investment by the council.

The current capacity is 8,00, but with this upgrade that will rise to over 10,000



Concerts and events are also being looked at with a potential capacity of 20,000.

“This significant commercial opportunity represents another exciting milestone in the development of Tallaght Stadium,” said Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council.

“The venue has proved to be an incredible success within South Dublin County and in Tallaght, serving as a unique identifier, source of pride and focus point for the wider community.

“The naming rights to the stadium represents a unique opportunity for a new commercial partner to be right at the heart of a thriving community which will benefit directly with the reinvestment of funds arising in local sporting and community projects.”

The tendering process is being conducted in partnership with the council, Tallaght Stadium and Core Sponsorship.

It is the latest stadium here to seek a name sponsor, with FBD Holdings securing the sponsorship rights at Semple Stadium at the start of the year.