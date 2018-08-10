Thomas Barr takes bronze to end 84-year wait for Irish sprint medal at European Championships
Sport

Thomas Barr takes bronze to end 84-year wait for Irish sprint medal at European Championships

Thomas Barr (Image: Getty)

THOMAS BARR secured a historic bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the European Athletic Championships in Berlin on Thursday.

Finishing in a season’s best 48.31 seconds, the result means the Waterford native becomes the first Irish male sprinter to win an outdoor European medal in the 84-year history of the event.

(Image: Getty)

Barr started on the outside lane but was overtaken by eventual winner Karsten Warholm of Norway and Turkey’s Yasmani Copello on the final bend.

Advertisement

As the 26-year-old battled with Ludvy Vaillant for third place, the Irishman found another gear to pull away from the Frenchman in the final straight and secure a podium finish.

Speaking afterwards, Barr said the atmosphere in Berlin reminded him of the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he agonisingly missed out on bronze in the event despite setting the Irish record of 47.97 seconds

“It was really reminiscent of Rio with all the Irish flags and fans out there. It all came together and I was raring to go from the afternoon to get out there,” said Barr.

(Image: Getty)
Advertisement

“I really wanted that hardware and to join Ciara (Mageean) and Mark (English) with medals along with the greats like Sonia (O’Sullivan) and Derval (O’Rourke). I’m just so happy it came together and I’m really thankful to all my team.”

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins led the tributes to Barr, from Waterford’s Ferrybank Athletics Club.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Ireland's Leon Reid finished seventh in the 200m final with a time of 20.37 seconds, just missing out on the Irish record.

See More: European Athletic Championships, Leon Reid, Thomas Barr

Related

Ofcom says on-air spat which saw Ian Wright mock Roy Keane's Irish accent was 'in good humour' after viewer complaints
Sport 3 days ago

Ofcom says on-air spat which saw Ian Wright mock Roy Keane's Irish accent was 'in good humour' after viewer complaints

By: Aidan Lonergan

Celtic fan apologises for vile 'I hope you die in your sleep' abuse of ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo at Belfast airport
Sport 3 days ago

Celtic fan apologises for vile 'I hope you die in your sleep' abuse of ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo at Belfast airport

By: Aidan Lonergan

'An historic day for Irish sport' – Ireland's heroes claim silver at Women's Hockey World Cup
Sport 4 days ago

'An historic day for Irish sport' – Ireland's heroes claim silver at Women's Hockey World Cup

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England
News 5 hours ago

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair jailed following 'cowardly' attack on 90-year-old who was robbed of his pension
News 7 hours ago

Pair jailed following 'cowardly' attack on 90-year-old who was robbed of his pension

By: Gerard Donaghy

Children of religious parents less likely to commit suicide than those raised by nonbelievers, study claims
News 12 hours ago

Children of religious parents less likely to commit suicide than those raised by nonbelievers, study claims

By: Jack Beresford

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland
News 12 hours ago

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Free pastries and cheap buses on offer as Cork city introduces car ban for second time this year
News 14 hours ago

Free pastries and cheap buses on offer as Cork city introduces car ban for second time this year

By: Ryan Price