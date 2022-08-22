ICYMI: Mark English won bronze for Ireland in the 800m at the European Championships on Sunday
BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mark English of Ireland, Erik Sowinski of the United States, Rafith Rodriguez of Colombia and Nader Belhanbel of Morocco cross the finish line in the Men's 800 metres heats during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for IAAF)

LETTERKENNY NATIVE Mark English won a bronze medal in the final of the 800m at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Sunday.  

English ran a time of 1:45.19, and came behind Mariano Garcia of Spain and 1500m world champion Jake Wightman in the event.  

English is also a qualified doctor, as well as a track star for Ireland.  

The athlete has been described as the 'country's "greatest talent" in middle-distance running by pundits.  

He has also represented Ireland at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"I feel pretty chuffed. It probably went exactly as I thought it would from an objective point of view, so I'm really happy to come away with a medal," he said to RTE Sport afterwards 



 

"I had a feeling that Garcia would make a move at the same point as he did yesterday, so I was looking at the screen waiting for him. 

"I could see him making his move and I just moved to the front. I figured if I could slot in behind him on the inside rail the whole way, that would be a good move. 

"I was actually quite goosed out there tonight, it was difficult to hold on, so I was really thankful I came away with a medal. 

"I was absolutely flat out, there was nothing else I could give. I'm just really, really happy that I held on. 

"Jake was always going to be strong in that last 100m – he’s a 1500m world champion – and Garcia looked a million bucks in the semi-final yesterday." 

