ICYMI: Mark English won bronze for Ireland in the 800m at the European Championships on Sunday

LETTERKENNY NATIVE Mark English won a bronze medal in the final of the 800m at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Sunday.

English ran a time of 1:45.19, and came behind Mariano Garcia of Spain and 1500m world champion Jake Wightman in the event.

English is also a qualified doctor, as well as a track star for Ireland.

The athlete has been described as the 'country's "greatest talent" in middle-distance running by pundits.

He has also represented Ireland at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"I feel pretty chuffed. It probably went exactly as I thought it would from an objective point of view, so I'm really happy to come away with a medal," he said to RTE Sport afterwards



Ireland's Mark English has won bronze in the men's 800m final at the European Championships in Munich. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/lynxnyj4CN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 21, 2022



"I had a feeling that Garcia would make a move at the same point as he did yesterday, so I was looking at the screen waiting for him.

"I could see him making his move and I just moved to the front. I figured if I could slot in behind him on the inside rail the whole way, that would be a good move.

"I was actually quite goosed out there tonight, it was difficult to hold on, so I was really thankful I came away with a medal.

"I was absolutely flat out, there was nothing else I could give. I'm just really, really happy that I held on.

"Jake was always going to be strong in that last 100m – he’s a 1500m world champion – and Garcia looked a million bucks in the semi-final yesterday."