Thomas Carty wants to 'silence toxic Irish people' with a win in his heavyweight fight tonight

IRELAND'S THOMAS Carty could make history tonight in the Micheal Conlan v Leigh Wood undercard tonight.

Carty is aiming to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury to win a heavyweight title.

To do that he will have to overcome Poland’s Michal Boloz on an Irish-dominated show first and then work his way up the divsion.

Carty has signed with Tyson Fury's upcoming foe Dillion Whyte's management and is often seen on social media sparring with others.

He was also a key sparring partner for Anthony Joshua ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk,

Ireland have never really had a dominating heavyweight in the division and Carty wants to start that by beating his opponent tonight.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday, I have a lot of people coming over to watch me. People from Dublin haven’t been given many chances to go on big cards, to get the crowd over for big cards as of late, he said

I’m absolutely delighted there will be a big crowd coming over on Saturday and hopefully progress on to the Irish Title before the end of the year. I’ll be the first person to win it since Tyson Fury so I'm looking forward to that.”

The Dubliner has been tipped by fans in Ireland to go far, but he also has his fair share of begrudgers who don't believe the hype.

Speaking to the media yesterday he gave his take on making history yesterday in the press conference and silencing 'toxic Irish people'

“Genuinely, what more could you ask for? I’m on a Matchroom show, a prominently Irish card, the undercard of Mick Conlan versus LeighWood, there is not much more you could ask for,” he said.

“You would have to pinch yourself. One of the main reasons why it’s great is because you’ve toxic Irish people would talk it down about me before. I’ve the best fans in the world but there are toxic people out there as well, it’s great to see all those toxic people having to bite their tongue now because I’m doing my thing.”

The bout will take place in Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

The undercard should get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT.

The fight will be broadcast on sports channel DAZN.

The Wood vs Conlan undercard is

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight Title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, junior welterweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight

Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, heavyweight