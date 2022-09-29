Three Irish rugby players have lodged legal proceedings against the IRFU for concussion and brain injuries during their careers

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS have been brought against the IRFU, World Rugby, and certain provinces in Ireland by three former rugby players.

Irish natives David Corkery, Declan Fitzpatrick and Ben Marshall lodged filings in the High Court. Corkery and Fitzpatrick were former Irish internationals

The trio are being represented by Dublin law firm, Maguire McLafferty LLP. The firm confirmed earlier in the year (July) that they are preparing a number of cases on behalf of former Irish players suffering concussion and brain injuries.

Pretty big Irish rugby story this morning https://t.co/mKopqPkbJG — Dion Fanning (@dionfanning) September 29, 2022

Marshall lined out for Leinster and Connacht between 2010 and 2017, when he was forced to retire due to concussion. His lawsuit is against Leinster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby.

Fitzpatrick, won seven caps for Ireland in 2012 and 2013, is taking a case against Ulster Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby. The Ulster prop retired in 2015 after suffering a series of concussions.

Corkery, lining out for Ireland 27 times between 1994 and 1999, including at the 1995 World Cup, is taking action against Munster Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby.

The IRFU claimed that player welfare was and is of paramount importance to the organisation. They also claimed that an ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols was always being looked at .

A full statement from the IRFU read: "People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media. Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU, and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players."

"Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight."

"As this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment on these cases directly, which will now be handled by our insurers."

This comes alongside a similar case in the UK regarding concussion in rugby.

English World Cup winner Steve Thompson, former Wales captain Ryan Jones and the former All Black Carl Hayman launched a class action lawsuit against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union for diagnoses around early-onset dementia and other irreversible neurological impairments.