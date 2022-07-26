Three men who could replace Brian Cody next year

LAST WEEKEND Brian Cody stepped down as Kilkenny boss after 24-years in charge of the 'Cats'. Cody (68) is seen as the most successful hurling boss to many and has the CV to back the acclaim up.

During his time at Kilkenny, Cody won 43 major honours. These include eleven All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles, including a record-equalling four-in-a-row between 2006 and 2009, seventeen Leinster Senior Hurling Championship titles in twenty-three seasons, ten National Hurling League titles (among which were five league-championship doubles) and seven Walsh Cups.

After this month's All-Ireland loss to Limerick, the veteran coach decided to step down from his role with Kilkenny.

Speculation has emerged as to who the Cats new boss will be next year and here is a list of possible candidates to replace the legendary coach



It's the end of an era in Kilkenny; Brian Cody has announced his retirement after 24 years in charge of the county's senior hurling team. Kilkenny GAA described Cody as the 'greatest manager in the history of hurling'. | https://t.co/3GdkZ8poMz pic.twitter.com/zPNCVAY5lr — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 23, 2022



Eddie Brennan

Graigue-Ballycallan clubman Brennan's previous intercounty spell on the side-lines was with the Laois senior hurling team from 2019 to 2020. His biggest success came in 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup.

After a strained relationship with the county board, he left that role and been spotted coaching Dublin club Cuala in 2021.

As a player the former Kilkenny corner-forward won 11 All-Irelands under Cody.

Henry Shefllin

Cody’s greatest player, Shefflin is one of the keymen on the list to replace the 68-year-old

His success with Ballyhale Shamrocks in winning the Leinster and All-Ireland titles immediately after his retirement from club hurling have raised his profile over the years

Last year Henry Shefflin joined Galway in one of the moves of the summer. Shefflin joined the tribesman after turning down a coaching role on the Kilkenny panel.

After narrowly missing out on an All-Ireland final to eventual winners Limerick, it is still to be seen what happens next.



My advice to Henry Shefflin would be to stay well clear of the Kilkenny job



Not good to follow the Master



Continue the great work he’s started at Galway- there’s an All Ireland there for him (2nd best team in Ireland last year)



The Kilkenny job will be there for him again 👑 pic.twitter.com/uSvFdNiPAp — Ciaran Deely (@CiDeely) July 26, 2022



Derek Lyng

Lyng won six All-Irelands under Cody and went onto join Cody's backroom staff after retiring

Serving as a Senior selector with Brian Cody between 2014 and 2019, he left to take up a role with the Kilkenny U20 team

This year he won the under-20 All-Ireland and will have many admirers at the county after poor spells in 2020 and 2021