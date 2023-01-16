Tottenham Hotspur have vowed to 'take the strongest possible action' against the fan that kicked Aaaron Ramsdale last night
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal is restrained at the end of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have vowed to 'take the strongest possible action' against the fan that kicked Aaaron Ramsdale last night. 

Arsenal and Spurs faced each other in the north London derby on Sunday, where Arsenal won 2-0.

Goals in the first half from Martin Ødegaard and an own goal from Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris ensured that the derby day bragging rights went to Arsenal.

The result now means Arteta's men have gone eight points clear of Manchester City in the league.

However the game was marred by a disgusting incident at full-time.

Arsenal's keeper Aaaron Ramsdale celebrated in front of the Spurs fans and was approached by a furious Richarlison.

A small melee broke out between the players, before a fan came over the hoarding board and kicked Ramsdale in the back.

The incident was caught on camera with many calling for a lifetime ban for the fan's action.

Tottenham have issued a statement today condemning the action and have vowed to act with the strongest possible action

"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football," said the club via their website today.

"The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

Ramsdale, who was brilliant in the derby win was also asked about the incident in an interview and added: "The Spurs fans were giving me some [stick] throughout the second half."

"I gave them some back, which to the few people I did it to it was probably well greeted, you know, sportsmanship like.

"Then a fan tried to jump over and gave me a little punch on the back.

"That's what happened and it's a shame because it's just a game of football at the end of the day."

He added: "I think both sets of players tried to bring me away and thankfully nothing actually happened drastically.

"It's a sour taste but I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room."

Arsenal will now face Manchester United next in the Premier League.

That game takes place at 4.30 on Sunday.

