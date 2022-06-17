Transfer roundup: Sadio Mane has joined Bayern, Arsenal have a new midfielder, and Yves Bissouma has joined Tottenham
ITS BEEN A busy day for Premier League ingoings and outgoings.  

Sadio Mane (Liverpool > Bayern Munich) 

First off, all a number of reports from England and Germany have claimed that Liverpool's Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane has left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich in a €40.9m deal. 

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 apps for the club and won everything from the Carabao Cup to the Champions League. 

According to The Athletic Bayern will pay €32m up front, with a further €5.9m due when the 30-year-old meets a specified appearance clause and an additional €3m based on individual and team achievements. 



 

Fabio Viera (Porto>Arsenal) 

Porto have sold midfield sensation Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for €40m

A highly rated midfielder that won the title in Portugal last year. Viera also won the player of the tournament award at last year's European Under-21 Championship with Portugal. 

Viera is set to have been in north London on Thursday carrying out a medical with the Gunners and was keen to sign the deal straight away. 

The fee according to reports is €35m + €5m for the 22-year-old.  



 

Yves Bissouma (Brighton>Tottenham)  

Malian and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has signed his contract at Antonio Conte's Tottenham side for €29m fee plus add-ons subject to the granting of a work permit. 

The Mali International has agreed a deal that will run until 2026. 

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gavin Bazunu Manchester City >Southampton  

Southampton Football Club have completed the signing of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City. 

The 20-year-old, who already has 10 caps for Republic of Ireland, moves to St Mary’s on a five-year deal, becoming the club’s first new recruit of the summer 



 

