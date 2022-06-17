Transfer roundup: Sadio Mane has joined Bayern, Arsenal have a new midfielder, and Yves Bissouma has joined Tottenham

ITS BEEN A busy day for Premier League ingoings and outgoings.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool > Bayern Munich)

First off, all a number of reports from England and Germany have claimed that Liverpool's Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane has left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich in a €40.9m deal.

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 apps for the club and won everything from the Carabao Cup to the Champions League.

According to The Athletic Bayern will pay €32m up front, with a further €5.9m due when the 30-year-old meets a specified appearance clause and an additional €3m based on individual and team achievements.



Sadio Mané is set to join Bayern on a permanent deal from Liverpool, here we go! Agreement set to be reached after direct meeting between the two clubs today. 🚨🇸🇳 #FCBayern



Personal terms already 100% agreed on a three year deal.



Deal called by @Plettigoal is now finally done. pic.twitter.com/bbMN6MuEIm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022



Fabio Viera (Porto>Arsenal)

Porto have sold midfield sensation Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for €40m

A highly rated midfielder that won the title in Portugal last year. Viera also won the player of the tournament award at last year's European Under-21 Championship with Portugal.

Viera is set to have been in north London on Thursday carrying out a medical with the Gunners and was keen to sign the deal straight away.

The fee according to reports is €35m + €5m for the 22-year-old.



🚨 Fabio Vieira set to join Arsenal from Porto. Fee €35m + €5m, 5yr deal. 22yo AMF flying to London today & will undergo medical before completing move. Process started + managed by Jorge Mendes, @TheAthleticUK after @pedromsepulveda scoop #AFC #FCPorto https://t.co/b839GEGBRC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 16, 2022



Yves Bissouma (Brighton>Tottenham)

Malian and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has signed his contract at Antonio Conte's Tottenham side for €29m fee plus add-ons subject to the granting of a work permit.

The Mali International has agreed a deal that will run until 2026.

Gavin Bazunu Manchester City >Southampton

Southampton Football Club have completed the signing of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old, who already has 10 caps for Republic of Ireland, moves to St Mary’s on a five-year deal, becoming the club’s first new recruit of the summer