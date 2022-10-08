UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall would like to see a fight between UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett and Ireland's Conor McGregor
UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall believes that a future fight between new UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett and Ireland's Conor McGregor could potentially be 'one of the biggest fights of all time.' 

Pimblett has taken to the UFC like a duck to water. His persona coupled up with his wins have allowed him to become a household name in the sport, like McGregor did back in the day. 

Recently, the Liverpudlian travelled to McGregor's pub 'The Black Forge Inn" in Dublin and facetimed the Dubliner. 

When asked about the fight and encounter between the pair, Pimblett said: "“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting. It’s a possibility [if he] comes back down to 155lbs – that would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC." 

McGregor has had to overcome a leg break and is nearing a comeback after near two years' out of the ring. Aspinall had echoed Pimblett's comments and backed the pair to fight in the future, when the Crumlin native does step back in the ring 



 

"Paddy is doing great. He's doing it the right way that's for sure. He's making money, he's getting eyes on him. At this point he's had relatively few fights so it's difficult to say how far he can go, but he seems to be improving and he looks great. He looks like he's improving a lot so I'm excited to see how far Paddy can go," he told Midnite in an exclusive interview 

"I agree with Paddy that him and Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest fights of all time. I don't think it's going to happen though [who would win] depends on which Conor turns up. He's looked a bit inconsistent of late but he's still very good, so who knows, I'd love to see that fight though." 

It sure will be a treat for UFC fans. Fans of the old and new UFC will hope that the fight does become a reality. 

