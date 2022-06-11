Ulster have named an unchanged lineup for United Rugby Championship semi-final against the DHL Stormers
ULSTER'S LINEUP for their United Rugby Championship semi-final against the DHL Stormers tomorrow remains unchanged from the team that decimated Munster 36-17 last week, 

The game will be played at 2pm.

The team is as follows

Front Row:;Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole

Second row :Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (capt)

Back Row: Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen

Half backs: Billy Burns(outhalf), John Cooney(scrumhalf)

Centres: James Hume, Stuart McCloskey

Wingers: Rob Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy

Full back: Stewart Moore

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O'Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Ulster Rugby team to play DHL Stormers, United Rugby Championship semi-final, Saturday 11 June at DHL Stadium, 2pm kick-off (UK / IRE time), live on Premier Sports, SuperSport, RTÉ & URC.tv:

