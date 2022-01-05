Unbeaten Honeysuckle is on course for an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick

IRISH-TRAINED horse Honeysuckle has been tipped to win the Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick bid at the Dublin Racing Festival next month.

The horse trained by Henry de Bromhead 13 wins from as many starts with Rachael Blackmore.

The brilliant mare won last year’s renewal by 10 lengths before going on to justify favoritism in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

😍 The Horse of a Lifetime 😍



Honeysuckle take a bow!! 💨pic.twitter.com/LanzZcMIWS — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) April 30, 2021

Her trainer, Henry De Bromhead, had a quiet spell over Christmas, recording just four winners from 74 runners in the last two weeks.

However, the Kenny Alexander-owned mare’s racing manager, Peter Molony, is not unduly worried about the stable’s form.

Molony said: “There is no cause for concern on that score.

“Henry decided to ease off her a bit after her last run. Everything is under control and she is on course for the Irish Champion at Leopardstown in early February.”

Honeysuckle is odds-on with most firms to retain her Champion Hurdle crown on March 15.