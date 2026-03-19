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Class of 2026 confirmed for Washington Ireland Program
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Class of 2026 confirmed for Washington Ireland Program

THE Washington Ireland Program (WIP) class of 2026 was announced this week.

US Congressman Tim Kennedy made the announcement during a special event held at the University of Notre Dame’s office in Washington DC.

“The WIP continues to drive forward peace and reconciliation across Ireland, equipping the next generation of leaders with the skills and connections to make a positive lasting impact on society,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Our nation takes great pride in our collective contribution to the peace process in Ireland, and initiatives like the Washington Ireland Program build on what has been achieved. I commend this program's dedication to lasting peace in the region,” he added.

Professor Patrick Prendergast, Chair of ARINS; Aoife Joy Keogh, WIP Alumni; Nicola Skelly, Executive Director of the Washington Ireland Program; Patrick McGlone, WIP Board Vice-Chair; deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA; Fintan O’Toole, Co-Author of ‘For and Against a United Ireland’; Congressman Tim Kennedy; Luke Teggert, WIP Alumni; and Sam McBride, Co-Author of ‘For and Against a United Ireland’.

The WIP brings together leaders from a wide range of communities and backgrounds to unbdertake leadership and skills-development programs.

It supports leaders who are “committed to building a future of peace and prosperity for Northern Ireland and Ireland”, the organisers explain.

For 2026, the Emerging Leaders Class will see 30 talented future leaders from across Northern Ireland and Ireland venture to the US this summer, to take part in the transatlantic program.

Among the audience at this week’s Washington event were Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn.

United States Member of Congress Rep. Tim Kennedy announcing the Washington Ireland Program Class 2026

“The Washington Ireland Program has shaped, encouraged and supported generations of young leaders to help build a better future for our society,” Ms Little-Pengelly said.

“The program represents a striking example of the strength of our bonds and long-lasting relationships with the USA.”

The event also featured discussions with journalists Fintan O’Toole and Sam McBride on their new book, For and Against a United Ireland.

The book was commissioned by ARINS (Analysing and Researching Ireland North and South), a joint project of the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies in Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs and the Royal Irish Academy.

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See More: Class Of 2026, Washington Ireland Program

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