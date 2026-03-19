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Man found guilty of murdering mother-of-two Daena Walsh
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Man found guilty of murdering mother-of-two Daena Walsh

A MAN has been found guilty of murdering young mum Daena Walsh in Co. Cork in 2024.

The 27-year-old mother of two young boys was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her home in Midleton on August 2, 2024.

Her partner Adam Corcoran, originally from Ballincolig in Co. Cork, was later charged with her murder.

He denied murdering Ms Walsh at their home in John Barry House on Connolly Street and also pleaded not guilty to an arson charge at the same address.

Daena Walsh was found dead at her home in Cork

Following a trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork a jury has found 31-year-old Corcoran guilty on both charges.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

A native of Roundwood in Co. Wicklow, Ms Walsh was laid to rest in her hometown in August 2024.

She left behind her sons Ezra and Kyson, mum Caroline and brothers Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah.

See More: Daena Walsh, Sentencing

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