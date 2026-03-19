Birmingham Irish charity serving city’s most vulnerable announces fundraising drive

A BIRMINGHAM charity which supports homeless people in the city has announced a fundraising drive to collect much needed funds for the service.

SIFA Fireside will hold a Clothing Kilo Sale next month, which will be hosted at the Old Crown pub in Digbeth.

The charity, which was founded in the city by Limerick-born nun Sister Sabina in 1980, is offering a selection of items which will be sold for just £10 a kilo.

“Expect a huge selection of pre-loved clothing, vintage gems, and unique finds,” the charity said as it announced the fundraiser this week.

“Whether you're hunting for statement pieces or everyday essentials, you can fill your bag and pay by weight, all while supporting people experiencing homelessness.”

The Kilo Sale continues the ongoing partnership between Digbeth neighbours The Old Crown and SIFA Fireside.

Running from 12 noon until 4pm on Saturday, April 4, clothing will be priced at £10 per kilo and all proceeds will support SIFA Fireside.

“We had a brilliant response when we reached out for quality vintage clothing from our corporate partners, so we’re looking forward to seeing people getting their hands on a good haul,” Robb Sheppard, Head of Fundraising and Communications at SIFA Fireside said.

“We can then use the proceeds to keep funding our Support Centre, where we provide practical emergency clothing for those in need. We’re hoping for a great turn-out so arriving early is the best way to get a bargain.”

SIFA’s support centre, which welcomed over 2000 individuals experiencing homelessness in 2025 alone, costs £1.7m to fund each year.

For further information about the charity or to make a donation visit https://sifafireside.co.uk/.

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