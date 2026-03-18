Irish Post Shop
Woman, 30s, dies following Co. Fermanagh collision
News

Woman, 30s, dies following Co. Fermanagh collision

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh.

The incident occurred at around 9.55pm on Tuesday in the Marble Arch Road area of Enniskillen.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it was involved in a collision with Volkswagen Amorok.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, however, sadly, the driver of the Toyota Yaris was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The road, which was closed for a time between the New Line Road and the Bog Road, has since reopened."

The PSNI added that enquiries are continuing.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Enniskillen, Fermanagh

Related
News 3 months ago

Man and woman extradited from Malta as part of investigation into rape and child cruelty

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 months ago

Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with cyclist

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

Man jailed for drugs related offences in Fermanagh

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Community 2 hours ago

Remembering the traders who once climbed the Reek

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

US markets reopen for sale of Irish salmon

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Minister attends Ukraine’s first formal St Patrick’s day reception

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Local guide helps visitors follow in St Patrick’s footsteps

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Tánaiste and Chancellor hold ‘constructive’ meeting in London

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Woman arrested in connection with investiation into two armed robberies in Cork

By: Fiona Audley