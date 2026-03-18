Woman, 30s, dies following Co. Fermanagh collision

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh.

The incident occurred at around 9.55pm on Tuesday in the Marble Arch Road area of Enniskillen.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it was involved in a collision with Volkswagen Amorok.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, however, sadly, the driver of the Toyota Yaris was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The road, which was closed for a time between the New Line Road and the Bog Road, has since reopened."

The PSNI added that enquiries are continuing.

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