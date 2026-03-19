Drugs worth £100k seized in Derry

DRUGS with an estimated street value ok £100k have been seized in Derry.

The suspected Class A and Class B drugs were found by police officers in the city on March 18.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They remain in police custody.

"Seizures such as this reduce the harm the supply and use of illegal drugs cause,” Derry City & Strabane Inspector Ian Ferriby said.

“We also know that those who are involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs have only one aim - to make money at the expense of the misery and harm they cause to others.”

He added: “We encourage anyone with information about drugs within communities, to tell us. You can speak to police on 101, or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee anonymity.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.