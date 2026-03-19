Man sentenced following investigation into New IRA activities

A MAN has been sentenced for drugs-related offences following an investigation into criminality linked to the New IRA.

Ian Cotter from west Belfast was sentenced to a two-month custodial sentence, suspended for three years.

The 52-year-old appeared before the courts in Belfast this week where he was sentenced in relation to four counts of offering to supplying Class C controlled drugs.

“The offences were detected in May 2024 as part of an investigation by Serious Crime Branch Detectives into drugs criminality linked to the New IRA,” Detective Chief Inspector McCallum from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch said today.

"We recognise the harm that illegal drugs can cause communities and we are committed to tackling issues of serious crime in our community,” he added.

"I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form."

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