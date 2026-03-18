St Patrick's Day parade organisers 'apologise unreservedly' for 'Epstein Files' float

THE ORGANISERS of a St Patrick's Day parade in Ireland have apologised after a float trivialising the Jeffrey Epstein scandal took part in the event.

The float, which had a sign reading 'Epstein Files' affixed to the front, showed a person on top of another on a mattress while a man was led away by a garda to a makeshift jail cell.

Another sign on the float read 'Prince Andrew goin to jail' while several men chased a female character along the road.

The display has drawn condemnation from charities that support survivors of rape and sexual assault.

"We acknowledge that one of the floats was not in keeping with the values of our parade," said the organisers of the event in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

"It was highly offensive to those who attended and those who viewed the material online and we apologise unreservedly for this."

'A very harmful message'

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor, while in 2019 he was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking.

An FBI memo from July 2025 said that a review of documents relating to the disgraced financier 'confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims'.

The Epstein files are a collection of documents gathered in criminal cases against him, which have been partially released by US authorities.

While being named in the files is not an indication of misconduct, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles in 2025 over his friendship with Epstein.

Last month, the former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released under investigation.

Following footage of the Ballinrobe float being shared on social media, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said that sexual violence was not a subject for entertainment but 'a reality that affects more than half of women and nearly a third of men in this country'.

"It sends survivors a very harmful message that sexual violence is something to mock and make light of," said Chief Executive Rachel Morrogh.

"Parading acts of sexual violence through our main streets and turning rape and assault into a joke trivialises and stigmatises the experiences of victims and survivors."

The charity added that many survivors don't tell anyone what has happened to them because they fear they won't be believed and said the float reinforces those fears.

Dr Cliona Saidlear, Executive Director of Rape Crisis Ireland, described the float as 'an appalling failure of judgement that reflects the persistent minimisation of sexual violence and a misogynistic culture that facilitates it’.

"Such a public display is an act of public grooming that normalises rape and sexual violence, and it is completely unacceptable that there was complicity in allowing this float to take part in the Ballinrobe St Patrick's Day parade," she added.

'No prior knowledge'

This evening. the Ballinrobe St Patrick's Day Parade committee said its members 'condemn sexual violence, abuse and exploitation in all forms'.

It added that the event is organised by volunteers who were unaware of the float in advance of its arrival.

"Floats arrive on the day and often reflect topical themes. There is no entry, registration or vetting process due to the informal, community-led nature of the event. We have never previously had an issue of this nature," it said.

"We had no prior knowledge that any float would depict scenes in the manner that took place. Once we realised, we responded immediately. Typically, the parade completes two laps of the town but we acted to reduce the parade to one lap.

"We recognise the many local organisations, schools, clubs and community groups who participated in the appropriate spirit. The committee will now review the organisation of the parade to ensure that future celebrations continue to reflect the respectful, inclusive and family-friendly spirit intended."

The statement included contacts for local and national organisations offering support to those affected by sexual violence or abuse.

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