Six people died on Irish roads during week around St Patrick’s Day

SIX people died on Irish roads during the week around St Patrick’s Day.

Gardaí conducted a nationwide policing operation from March 11 to March 18.

During that period a total of six people died in collisions the police force confirmed today.

This brings the total number of road fatalities in Ireland in 2026 to 38 - an increase of six compared to the same date last year.

Over the course of the week Gardaí carried out mandatory intoxicant testing as well as manning high-visibility policing checkpoints.

“A total of 235 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol or drugs),” the police force confirmed today.

“Over the course of the operation, in excess of 5,000 motorists were detected for speeding offences,” they added.

“A further 500 drivers were detected for mobile phone and seat belt offences.”

Among the worst speeding offenders were a person driving at 124 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

In Ballincurra, Co. Limerick, a driver was clocked travelling at 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, and in Naas, Co. Kildare a car was recorded travelling at 137 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users: never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” the police force said in a statement.

“All drivers are urged to slow down, remain vigilant and give their full attention to the road.”