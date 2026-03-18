'A pillar of strength': Family of man whose body was found in bin pay tribute to him as three people charged with murder

THE FAMILY of a man whose body was found in a bin have paid tribute to him, while three people have been charged with his murder.

The body of Thomas Niven, 37, was found in a wheelie bin in a park off Daimler Road in Coventry, West Midlands on Friday.

He was identified after police on Sunday revealed details of his distinctive tattoos, which included one on his right arm saying 'nan' with a clover and the colours of the Irish flag.

Later on Sunday, two men and a woman were arrested in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

Tammy Sturdy, 45, Camron Sturdy, 21, and Shane Turkington, 37, have today been charged with murder.

The three, all from Coventry, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.

'Our hearts are in pieces'

Paying tribute to Mr Niven, who was known as Tom, his devastated family vowed that 'justice will be done'.

"Sadly our youngest son, stepson, brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle, Tom, has been tragically taken away from all who dearly loved him," read a statement.

"As a family we are all in shock and are devastated, our hearts are in pieces at the loss of Tom in such a cruel way. He was a pillar of strength towards us all.

"He was loving and caring, he loved all of his family, he was a big softy when it came to animals and his nephews and nieces.

"He was full of laughter and had such a vibe for life, he had a charm that would lift a dull spirit, he loved his music and playing pool.

"He loved small harmless pranks but could never keep a straight face and would break out into a laughter.

"We are so proud to have had Tom in our lives, his life has tragically been cut short in the most cruel way. Tom will forever be missed.

"Justice will be done. We love you Tom, rest easy, love us all, Dad, Mum, stepmom, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces and extended family.

"We urge anyone with information to please come forward to the police."

Appeal

West Midlands Police say investigations are continuing and Mr Niven's family are being supported and updated throughout.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has been in touch providing information so far and we would still urge anyone who might know more to still get in contact," said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole.

Anyone who has any information and hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 4148 of March 13.

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